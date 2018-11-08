Traffic congestion throughout Auckland is swelling following a number of breakdowns and crashes which have disrupted the afternoon commute.

Northbound motorists on the Northern Motorway should expect delays from Khyber Pass following a breakdown on the Harbour Bridge around 4pm.

Those heading into the city on the Northern Motorway can expect heavy congestion at Greville Rd and again from Northcote Rd to the Harbour Bridge.

UPDATE 4:25PM

This breakdown now pushed clear. Allow extra time with #AklTraffic heavy through St Marys Bay. ^TP

https://t.co/sSCOiLN2ln — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 8, 2018

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy between Symonds St and Greenlane, again from East Tamaki to Takanini for southbound motorists on the Southern Motorway.

Citybound motorists on the Southern can expect heavy delays between Princes St and Symonds St.

On the Northwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd for westbound traffic.

Citybound there is a queue for Northern Link and the Waterview Tunnel southbound is free-flowing.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is heavy between Roscommon Rd and Neilson St.

Southbound traffic is also heavy from Walmsley Rd to Massey Rd, again approaching the Southern Link and the Waterview Tunnel northbound is free-flowing.

Meanwhile, State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill near Wellington remains closed and will do so until winds ease in the area, NZTA said.

The next update on whether the road will open is expected before 6pm and motorists are being advised to delay their journey or use the detour.