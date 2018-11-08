Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, the Immigration Minister admits he didn't read the whole file on Karel Sroubek, a man is jailed for strangling and sexually assaulting a jogger in Auckland, and the wild weather around the country has forced road closures and grounded flights. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen .

The Immigration Minister has confirmed he didn't read the whole file on jailed drug smuggler Karel Sroubek's when deciding on his residency.

Iain Lees-Galloway met immigration officials on September 19, and they went through the file they'd prepared for him.

He says they read through the file summary, and various aspects of the file, but he didn't read everything.

But Lees-Galloway is adamant the process was thorough.

Sroubek also released his own statement today, saying allegations he may have been involved in a burglary, are untrue.

Boxing New Zealand has announced it's ceasing its involvement in corporate boxing events.

Kain Parsons died yesterday after being injured in a match during the Fight for Christchurch event at Horncastle Arena on Saturday night.

Boxing NZ President Keith Walker says it will undertake a review, looking at age limits, the boxers' time in gymnasiums, preparation, the management of the actual bout and the actual event.

A wet and wild day across the country has forced road closures and cancelled flights.

State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Haast closed earlier today due to flooding and a slip, and Civil Defence was activated in Westland.

The MetService says Hokitika copped more than 800 lightning strikes in a 20-minute period this morning.

Strong wind gusts brought down trees onto Wellington's roads and wheelie bins have been sent flying.

Strong winds also closed State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill.

In New Plymouth all flights were grounded this afternoon due to problems caused by heavy fog and low visibility.

A man who dragged an Auckland jogger into bushes before strangling and sexually assaulting her, has been jailed for four years and three months.

Avin Ivory Lock appeared in the Auckland District Court today after pleading guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

Today, it was revealed that the 33-year-old had 41 previous convictions, including 18 for burglary, but had never been to prison.

The woman's victim impact statement was read to the court, detailing how the trauma affected her work and studies.

The Prime Minister isn't expecting the US Midterm results will have any immediate impact on the United States' trade agenda.

Democrats have taken control of the House of Representatives, but Republicans have increased their majority in the Senate.

Both sides are claiming victory, after what's been a particularly divisive election campaign.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her only focus is on ensuring New Zealand's best interests.

An investigation has found police involved in a fatal car chase on an Auckland motorway last year were driving dangerously.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has released its findings into the pursuit, which happened in the early hours of October 23.

The Authority found it was appropriate for the officers to initiate a pursuit, but it says once it became evident the fleeing driver wasn't going to stop, the officers should have abandoned the chase.

The pursuit lasted 76 seconds.

The driver was sentenced to three years in jail after facing two charges of reckless driving causing death and two charges of reckless driving causing injury.

The petroleum industry says its future has been thrown into limbo.

The controversial bill banning future offshore oil and gas exploration passed its third reading in Parliament last night, but the National Party has vowed to reverse it.

Petroleum industry spokesperson Cameron Madgwick says it creates major uncertainty.

He says there are no decent alternatives yet.

More than seven thousand public submissions were received.

No charges will be laid over a shocking case that left an 8-year-old boy in an induced coma for several days after ingesting synthetic drugs.

He's one of three Porirua children who were put in hospital in September last year.

Police say it happened after their dinner was cooked with what's believed to have been a contaminated utensil.

But more than a year on from the incident, police have confirmed no charges will be laid.

As expected - the Reserve Bank has kept the Official Cash Rate at a record low of 1.75 per cent.

It's now been two years since the last move.

It said it expects the rate to stay on hold until 2020.

CoreLogic senior research analyst Kelvin Davidson says it's good news the OCR will stay flat for the next year or two, so it won't push up mortgage rates.

Fonterra's new boss has taken a pay cut.

The dairy co-operative's annual meeting has been held in south Waikato today.

Shareholders have asked about Miles Hurrell's pay packet, which was revealed to be significantly lower than his predecessor Theo Spierings.

At the AGM, Hurrell told around 300 farmer shareholders that the company has plans to turn around its financial performance.

Waikato University has launched a new paper for its summer programme - space law.

It will cover everything from the implications of a Donald Trump "space force" to looking at where outer space even begins.

The paper is a first for any New Zealand university and is only one of a handful around the world to offer it.

Senior lecturer Anna-Marie Brennan says it's vital we start preparing the next generation for this line of work.

From the moment Lime Scooters were launched in New Zealand, they have been turning up where you'd least expect them.

A New Zealand-based Facebook fan page "Limes in Weird Places" has been created, which documents the bizarre places where Lime scooters end up.

There are photos of scooters in Halloween outfits, to being dumped in skip bins and rivers, as well as on top of lamp posts.

