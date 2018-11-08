A Whangarei yachtie says he was relieved to see black-clad commandos aboard a warship after his boat got stuck on the rocks in the Poor Knights Islands.

Lucas Remmerswaal told Stuff he had tried everything to get his yacht Tafadzwa off the rocks last Friday after anchoring too close.

"I tried everything I could to get the vessel off. Every wave provided new hope I would find enough freeboard to motor off but every hope was misplaced."

He put out a mayday call at around 7.20am, which HMNZS Wellington responded to.

Advertisement

"I was so grateful to see four men clothed in black commando-style outfits and helmets in the ship's inflatable sea boat," he told Stuff.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said on Friday less than an hour after the mayday call the stricken boatie had been pulled off the rocks by a navy team.

Lieutenant Commander Gibbs, captain of the navy ship, said they were pleased to be able to help.

"We made the best speed towards the yacht's location. As soon as we reached the area, we launched one of the ship's sea boats to help tow the yacht away from the rocks and stayed until it was able to get under way."