Four people have been arrested and drugs, firearms and cash seized following a search warrant at an address in Tauranga.

The search warrant was carried out by Tauranga police, helped by the Armed Offenders Squad, at an address on State Highway 2 in Wairoa this morning.

Three men aged 35, 28 and 25 years old were arrested, as well as a 30-year-old woman.

They are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow for a variety of offences including unlawful possession of pistols, a rifle and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine, cannabis and a non-approved psychoactive product for supply.

Detective Sergeant Alan Kingsbury said the search warrant targeted gangs in relation to the sale and supply of drugs.

"A number of firearms, methamphetamine, cannabis, synthetic drugs and several thousands of dollars in cash were seized.

"We are pleased to get these items out of our community as they had the potential to cause serious harm.

"We know methamphetamine is a driver of crime in our community and we are committed to holding those responsible for its sale and supply to account and preventing further harm," Kingsbury said.