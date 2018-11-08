Police Commissioner Mike Bush is refusing to be drawn on whether Wally Haumaha's controversial appointment to Deputy Commissioner has undermined confidence in police culture.

And he has revealed that the current track to have 1800 extra police officers - a commitment in the Labour and NZ First coalition agreement - is currently funded to be delivered over five years, not three years.

Police top brass were grilled today by MPs on the justice select committee during an at-times heated hearing, as National MP sought answers from Bush about what he knew and when about the Haumaha appointment as Deputy Police Commissioner.

An inquiry, completed by Mary Scholtens QC on Friday, has been handed to the Government and looked at the process leading up to Haumaha's appointment - but is yet to be publicly released.

National Party police spokesman Chris Bishop asked Bush repeatedly about Haumaha's comments to Operation Austin in 2004, and whether that undermined confidence in police culture that had changed since the Royal Commission of Inquiry into police culture.

"Some of that good progress will be put at risk by that appointment [and] specifically the comments he made to the Operation Austin inquiry. Did you know about those comments when Mr Haumaha was being promoted from assistant to deputy commissioner?"

Bush replied that he did not want to answer before the inquiry is released, adding his assurance that police will continue to make progress and that "we are now in a really good space".

"I'm as keen as anyone to see the result of that report."

MPs from Labour and National then sparred about whether the commissioner should answer the question.

At one point, National MP Nick Smith said that Labour MPs had blocked a motion to postpone the hearing until after the inquiry was released, saying it was "cynical manipulation by the police and the Government".

Smith said that Haumaha's comments had prompted Louise Nicholas, whose case sparked Operation Austin, to doubt how much the police culture had progressed.

"She has said publicly the appointment to deputy commissioner has undermined confidence that police has actually moved forward. Why should we have confidence when Louise Nicholas doesn't?"

Bush again declined to answer, saying he will not comment until the inquiry is released.

Bishop: "Do you accept that it is a reasonable response for people to worry about the culture of police with the second in command ... being on the record so publicly having said those remarks?"

Bush said that the public can have confidence in the health of police culture, and he remained committed to ensuring progress.

Bishop then asked about the allegations of bullying against Haumaha in 2016, but Bush said that the Independent Police Conduct Authority was investigating and would release its report soon.

Bush told the committee that it was critical for trust and confidence for top police executives to remain politically neutral.

Smith then asked if he was aware of Haumaha's close association with NZ First, but Bush again declined to comment, citing the IPCA investigation.

After the hearing, Bush said he had confidence in Haumaha, who had been working from home while the inquiries were conducted.

The Scholtens inquiry was announced after the Herald revealed in June controversial comments made by Haumaha during the Operation Austin investigation in 2004.

Haumaha was friends with Brad Shipton, Bob Schollum and Clint Rickards from their time together in the Rotorua police station in the 1980s.

Louise Nicholas accused the trio of raping her in group sex sessions and the police opened Operation Austin to investigate the claims, while the Prime Minister Helen Clark ordered a Royal Commission of Inquiry into police culture.

Haumaha was interviewed during the ground-breaking investigation and spoke highly of his friends, describing Shipton as a "softie" and Schollum as a "legend" with women. Both were convicted of rape.

Another police officer told Operation Austin that Haumaha - who was appointed to the senior role by Police Minister Stuart Nash in May - described Nicholas' allegations as "a nonsense" and that "nothing really happened and we have to stick together".

The inquiry was extended from six to 11 weeks when Scholtens asked for more time to consider allegations of bullying against Haumaha reported by the Herald.

Three women walked out of Police National Headquarters in June 2016 and refused to return because of Haumaha's alleged behaviour.

Scholtens considered the 2016 allegations in her inquiry, but only in terms of what information was potentially available during the recruitment process which led to Haumaha's appointment in May.

The IPCA inquiry is now investigating formal complaints laid by two of the women.

The policy analysts - two from the Ministry of Justice, one from Corrections - were working on a joint project based in the Māori, Pacific, Ethnic Services division run by Haumaha, a superintendent at the time.

Alleged verbal bullying contributed to the women leaving PNHQ in June 2016, feeling "devalued and disillusioned".

The IPCA report is expected to finish the investigation by the end of November.