An at-risk Remuera carpark structure where drivers flouted a ban on the entry of overweight vehicles has been closed "as a precaution".

"The top level of the Clonbern Road carpark in Remuera has been closed until further notice," Auckland Transport said.

"Following routine maintenance inspections some months ago there had been weight restrictions placed on vehicles on the top level.

"Further tests will be undertaken tomorrow and until the results are known, AT has closed the upper deck as a precaution.

"There are no immediate safety concerns; the closure is being done as a precautionary measure."

The top deck has 70 spaces and the lower deck, which is still open, has 129 spaces.

AT will be meet representatives of nearby businesses today to work on a plan for other parking options in the vicinity. This may include removing or altering other parking time restrictions in the area.

Auckland Transport initially banned SUVs, vans, utes and commercial vehicles - any vehicles that weighed more than 2000kg - from the upper deck.

After many overweight vehicles continued to drive on to the structure, security guards were last week hired to hand notices explaining the ban to drivers of potentially-overweight vehicles. They were directed to the lower level.

The upper deck of the two-level carpark is a deteriorating platform that has suffered from water ingress.

Numerous repairs have been made to the platform, but problems remain. The carpark was built in 1982.

Auckland Transport had been trying to extend the platform's safe, usable life by limiting the weight it carries.