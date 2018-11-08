A Bay of Plenty woman who was viciously attacked by three dogs remains in a critical but stable condition at Tauranga Hospital.

The 60-year-old Opotiki woman was attacked by the dogs in the town of Te Kaha, in eastern Bay of Plenty, last Friday.

The dogs belonged to her brother and left cuts to the woman's head, neck, abdomen and legs.

She was taken to the Te Kaha medical centre by a friend where she received treatment before being flown to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition by the Tauranga Trustpower Rescue Helicopter.

A hospital spokeswoman today said the woman was in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

Opotiki Mayor John Forbes earlier described the attack as "vicious".

He said the dogs lived on the same property as the victim.

Forbes said he had serious concerns for the woman's prognosis.

He believed only one of the dogs was properly registered. All three dogs are now in council custody, he said.

Today, Forbes said the council was awaiting a police decision and it would be a few days before the fate of the dogs was decided.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a dog attack in Te Kaha at 12.37pm on Friday.