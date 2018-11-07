Two men armed with a hammer have robbed a Rotorua fish and chip shop.

A police media spokeswoman said two men went into Ranolf Fish and Chips on Ranolf St about 8.50pm on Tuesday and threatened staff and demanded cash.

A cash box was taken as well as one of the staff's cellphones.

The pair left the store on foot, she said.

There were two staff in the shop at the time but it is unknown if any customers were.

The alleged offenders were described Māori in their early 20's and one used a bandana to cover his face.

People with information about the robbery are asked to contact Rotorua Police Station on 07 349 9400.