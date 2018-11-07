A rescue helicopter is about to airlift a man to hospital after a near drowning north of Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to Goat Island before 11am today.

A 45-year-old man was initially in a critical condition but once stabilised, after midday, he had been downgraded to being in a moderate condition.

A rescue helicopter had since landed at the scene and was about to airlift the man to North Shore Hospital.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman confirmed the man got into trouble in the water.

Local firefighters prepared a landing site, on Goat Island Rd, for the rescue chopper.

Police confirmed they were not called to the scene.

Drownings and swimmers getting into trouble are not uncommon at Goat Island.

A local man in his 60s died while swimming there in March.

Conditions at the beach had been rough for several days with some operators cancelling tours.

On the same day, a group of four people got in trouble in the water at Pakiri Beach Holiday Park.

One person died at the scene.