Jailed drug smuggler Karel Sroubek says allegations he may have been involved in a burglary are untrue.

In a statement released today, Sroubek said "much of what has been said about me and my circumstances does not present the true picture".

Sroubek, a Czech, is at the centre of an immigration controversy after he was granted New Zealand residency, despite being in prison for drug-smuggling.

"The National deputy leader, by her questions in parliament, has implied I may have had something to do with an alleged burglary of a property I have an interest in," he said.

Advertisement

"The allegation I was involved in that burglary is completely without foundation. I was not involved in the burglary."

Sroubek reiterated that he was acquitted at trial of the charges he faced in 2010.

"Comments made about that case in the media are not balanced, and in particular do not reflect that the key prosecution witness' evidence was discredited."

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett told Parliament yesterday that a $2.3m house was burgled just days after Sroubek lodged a financial interest in the property.

The revelations were the latest in the Sroubek case, which Immigration NZ is reviewing after new allegations came to light that, if true, would contradict the reasons why he was granted NZ residency.

Yesterday it emerged that Sroubek placed a caveat on the title of a property in Remuera on October 26. The property was advertised for sale at $2.3 million, but has since been withdrawn from the market.

Sroubek's in-laws, who appear to be based in Russia, are listed as the property's owners, and court documents show that Sroubek had paid more than $160,000 towards clearing a loan held on the house.

During Question Time today, Bennett asked the Prime Minister whether Immigration NZ's investigation would consider a burglary at the property.

"Will new information being looked at in the Karel Sroubek case include the burglary of his estranged wife's house just days after Sroubek learnt it had gone on the market?"