A major West Coast river is bank to bank and a state highway closed as a prolonged spell of heavy rain hits much of the country.

The Hokitika River was bank to bank threatening to sweep away a campervan parked on one of the braided river's islands.

Westland District Council mayor Bruce Smith said the second alarm for the river had been activated, and there was still another few hundred millimetres of rain forecast.

He says the first alarm is when it hits a level that is considered a flood, the third is extreme and if that goes off they will have some problems "for sure".

They were keeping a close watch on high tide between noon and 1pm.

Civil Defence has been activated in Westland as heavy rain hammers the West Coast.

The MetService says Hokitika copped more than 800 lightning strikes in a 20-minute period this morning.

And in New Plymouth all flights have been grounded due to problems caused by heavy fog and low visibility.

A slip has diverted a creek across State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Harihari - closing the road. SH6 is also closed due to flooding between Hokitika and Haast.

The raod between SH 6 HariHari to Franz Josef has been closed due to flooding.



Civil Defence is warning farmers to move stock to higher ground - and urging motorists to stay off the road.

MetService meteorologist Gerrit Keyser said at about 11am the highest rainfall totals for the past 12 hours were in Arthur's Pass with 112mm, Mt Cook Village with 102mm, Franz Josef with 81.5mm and Milford with 75mm.

Strong winds were also starting to ramp up about the Canterbury high country, Wellington and southern Wairarapa. Gusts could reach 150km/h in exposed parts of Canterbury, and 130km/h in other affected areas.

The strongest winds recorded so far were 80km/h at a station near Lumsden in Southland, and 65km/h at Le Bons Bay on Banks Peninsula.

Keyser said the strongest winds were expected to kick in about 3pm in the Canterbury high country.

The heaviest rain was expected in the western and southern districts of the South Island and also about the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

Heavy rain warnings were in place for many of those areas through to tonight, with some spots expecting to receive up to 300mm of rain. There was potential for flooding and slips.

The NZ Transport Agency has issued several road warnings in the South Island.

In Nelson, State Highway 60 from Riwaka to Takaka has a warning in place for heavy rain, and in Canterbury parts of SH73 and SH7 have warnings of strong winds, meaning care was required by all high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Ferries in Wellington harbour were running with restrictions this morning due to worsening weather.



Severe northerly gales are forecast for the capital today with gusts of 130km/h in exposed places.

MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar said an "atmospheric river" had descended from the tropics bringing warm, humid air to the west and scorching temperatures out east.

"A whole bunch of moisture, what we call an atmospheric river, has come down from the tropics. It is bringing a lot of sea fog, drizzle and low cloud to the North Island's west coast, and high humidity.

"For the South Island's West Coast and Nelson, it is bringing some very heavy rain."

The only parts of the country to escape any of the wet today will be the North Island's east coast, from Gisborne south to the Wairarapa, parts of which could crack 30C today.

The hot and dry conditions there were driven by the foehn effect.

It occurs where a moist air mass moves across a landmass, in this case the North Island's "spine" of mountain ranges, dumping moisture but also producing heat, leaving behind warm and dry air.

The rain would spread slowly east over the South Island today, with a cooler southerly change behind it. Canterbury will see a drastic change in temperature, dropping from a high of 27C today to just 12C tomorrow, with heavy rain.

Tomorrow the slow-moving front and low over central New Zealand would continue to deliver rain, with further heavy rain forecast for Buller and western Nelson, and moderate confidence about the remainder of Nelson, Marlborough, northern parts of Canterbury, Wellington and Kāpiti/Horowhenua.

Rain would spread across most of the North Island through the day, with less expected in eastern areas.

Heavy snow was also expected about northern parts of the Canterbury high country above about 800 metres overnight, with lesser amounts down to about 500m, affecting higher roads and passes in this region.

Road snow warnings were in place for several South Island highways from the early hours tomorrow through the day.

Arthur's Pass (SH73) could see up to 5cm of snow, Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8) up to 10cm, and Crown Range Rd a few cm.

- Additional reporting: Otago Daily Times