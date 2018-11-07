Boxing New Zealand is ending its involvement in corporate boxing events following the death of boxer Kain Parsons yesterday.

Kain Parsons, 37, died after being injured in a match against Steve Alfeld during the Fight for Christchurch event at Horncastle Arena on Saturday night.

The death has lead to the governing body for amateur and Olympic style boxing to announce that is has decided to cease any and all involvement with corporate boxing.

Vice-president Bryan Usher said that for some time Boxing NZ has had very real and grave concerns over the safety of participants in these kinds of events and the lack of consistent regulation being applied.

"Whilst most promoters run these events very professionally we cannot impose the same level of restrictions and guidelines we would place upon organisers of strictly amateur events," he said.

"The amateur sport itself is heavily regulated and conducted under very strict rules where the care and protection of our boxers is paramount.

"We expect the highest standards from our coaches, referees, judges and officials all of whom must be qualified to participate fully in the sport.

"The boxers themselves must be registered with Boxing New Zealand and undergo annual and prebout medical checks and are matched as closely as possible according to age and weight categories."

Usher said there are several hundred boxers involved in amateur competition and many thousands of people from all walks of life that attend boxing gymnasiums every day in New Zealand.

"They attend for many reasons including the fitness and health benefits of this type of physical activity as well as the strong community aspects promoted by those gyms.

"There is also a well-established pathway for young people to participate in the sport regionally, nationally and internationally ranging from events in local town halls to world championships and Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

"It is this core business Boxing NZ wishes to focus on and allow the professional

sanctioning bodies of boxing to conduct all other types of competition as we believe they are best placed to do so."