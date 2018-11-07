If you're heading to Auckland Airport this morning, it might be best to leave early.

A crash on George Bolt Memorial Dr, the road leading to the airport, is causing heavy traffic.

The multi-vehicle crash is currently blocking the left lane on SH20A, just before Kirkbride Rd, and is causing delays back to Dominion Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to consider using SH20B or to expect significant delays.

FINAL UPDATE: 8:35AM

This crash has now been cleared and the left lane is open. Traffic remains very heavy from Dominion Rd travelling South. Please still allow extra time if travelling to the airport and take extra care. ^JFhttps://t.co/xnblc2XbUK — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 7, 2018

Traffic is also currently heavy on the Northern Motorway between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd, and on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Takanini and again through Princes St to Greenlane.

It is also heavy on the Northwestern Motorway between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd

then through Rosebank Rd to St Lukes, and on the Southwestern Motorway northbound approaching Puhinui Rd.