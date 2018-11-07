Firefighters have put out a large blaze in a workshop in Cameron Rd, Greerton this morning.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire service received multiple calls from members of the public at 4.25am.

The building near Countdown supermarket was well involved when firefighters arrived on the scene, with crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui attending, he said.

Nicholson said about 30 firefighters attended to fire, which was 10 metres by 10 metres in size, on arrival, and crews from five fire appliances were still at the scene.

Fire crews inspect the workshop. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, but the fire investigator had been called to the scene.

Station officer Richard Moreland said the building was well involved and has been gutted.

The building is an automotive 24 hour workshop called Midnight Motors on Cameron Rd near the Greerton shops.

Fire investigator Luke Burgess was on the scene and the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

He said the building was unoccupied but the person who leases the building was around at the time.

About 20 firefighters worked to put out a large fire in a workshop, near Countdown in Greerton. Photo / Sandra Conchie

There were some hazards to overcome because the roof of the workshop had collapsed because of the fire.

There is still a large number of firefighters on the scene.

The landlords of the building have arrived on the scene to assess the damage. The building is insured. The Hobby Shop which has its front entrance on Cameron Rd had to be broken into to allow firefighters into the workshop. The shop's front window had been smashed and a firefighter was standing guard.