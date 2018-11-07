Emergency services in Northland assisted a truck driver who became stuck underneath his cargo near Ruakaka this evening.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald a driver had stopped to offload or load up some goods at a Caltex truck stop around 7.40pm.

"It appears the male driver had become trapped by the goods," the spokeswoman said.

"He was conscious and talking with ambulance [staff] who were at the scene."

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald one patient was transported to Northland Base Hospital in a serious condition.