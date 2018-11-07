Dramatic images of a fire which ripped through a Mt Roskill property this evening show fire bursting out of the property and causing significant damage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman told the Herald they received multiple calls about the incident around 7.15pm.

She said no one was recorded injured and everyone was accounted for. Three crews had attened the scene on Stoddard Rd.

Vasu Ammineni was shopping at Countdown nearby with friends when they saw the smoke coming out from the building on their way home.

Advertisement

Flames burst out of the property on Stoddard Rd. Photo / Tauqeer Bilal

"It was pretty quick, it light up really quick," he told the Herald.

"It looked scary, it was a big fire and the whole building was like burning in front of our eyes.

"A few cars stopped and had a look, I didn't see anyone come from inside the building."

Onlookers reported seeing plumes of smoke rising from the fire. Photo / Vinay Kumar

A nearby worker told the Herald the blaze had gone up around 7.15pm and was very large.

Elsewhere, a member of the public in New Lynn reported seeing plumes of black smoke rising from the fire.