Not everyone can boast arriving at a wedding in a police car, and if it weren't for their car breaking down, neither could this Auckland couple.

Megan Bonisch took to Facebook to thank two police officers who chauffeured her and a friend to a wedding after being temporarily stranded in a broken-down car.

"[Saturday] afternoon we were travelling from Auckland to just outside of Tauranga for a wedding when we suddenly lost power just past Waihi," she wrote.

"We had about 50 minutes to get to the venue which was about 30 mins away with little chance of a taxi or Uber and a car that could go about 30km/h.

"On went the hazard lights and as we were thinking what to do next, driving in the opposite direction stopped these two amazing policewoman (sic)."

Quickly explaining their situation to the officers, the pair were escorted back to the Waihi Police Station where they could safely park the car.

Bonisch said the officers let them change inside the station before driving them VIP style to the wedding.

"We made it in time (and arrived in style) and had a wonderful evening," Bonisch wrote.

"I am so grateful to live in a country where the police can show such compassion and kindness by helping us out when they could just have easily not [done].

"Thank you so much for helping us out and providing us with a grand entrance and making our first-ever journey in a police car so memorable."

Police said in a statement the two officers involved in the mercy dash were not on duty this afternoon so could not be reached.