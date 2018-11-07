A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after allegedly stabbing another pupil in the neck at a South Island high school yesterday.

A police spokesperson said the victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors shortly before 2pm yesterday.

A 14-year-old appeared in Invercargill Youth Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injuries were not life-threatening and the victim had since been discharged from hospital.

Enquiries were ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The school's rector yesterday confirmed the school was launching an internal inquiry and was co-operating with police, however, would not comment further today.

Police would not provide further details about the nature of the assault.