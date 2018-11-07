Police are yet to identify the man behind "senseless" vandalism that has put three of the four pumps out of action at a petrol station supplying some of the cheapest fuel in Napier.

The vandalism happened early on Saturday morning, when CCTV surveillance captured images of a man smashing the consoles and keypads at Allied Petroleum, an unmanned 24/7 station in Hyderabad Rd, between Pandora and Ahuriri.

A CCTV image of the vandal. Photo / Supplied

Mid-afternoon yesterday there was a constant queue of about five vehicles, among them a taxi driver who described the vandalism as "senseless ... especially because it's the cheapest petrol in Napier."

A vandal's damage to a petrol pump console and keypad at Allied Petroleum's 24/7 Napier site. Photo / Doug Laing

Similar condemnation adorned social media pages as users joined Allied Petroleum in calling for the offender to be exposed.

A wider view of the vandal in action, with the CCTV details. Photo / Supplied

The station has been quoted at times as up to 30 cents cheaper than some other Napier stations, but was yesterday showing $2.18.9 for 91 Octane, beaten in Napier only by Gull in nearby Taradale Rd at $2.15.7.

Prices at stations closer to the CBD ranged up to $2.29.9.