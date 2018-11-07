Police are yet to identify the man behind "senseless" vandalism that has put three of the four pumps out of action at a petrol station supplying some of the cheapest fuel in Napier.
The vandalism happened early on Saturday morning, when CCTV surveillance captured images of a man smashing the consoles and keypads at Allied Petroleum, an unmanned 24/7 station in Hyderabad Rd, between Pandora and Ahuriri.
Mid-afternoon yesterday there was a constant queue of about five vehicles, among them a taxi driver who described the vandalism as "senseless ... especially because it's the cheapest petrol in Napier."
Similar condemnation adorned social media pages as users joined Allied Petroleum in calling for the offender to be exposed.
The station has been quoted at times as up to 30 cents cheaper than some other Napier stations, but was yesterday showing $2.18.9 for 91 Octane, beaten in Napier only by Gull in nearby Taradale Rd at $2.15.7.
Prices at stations closer to the CBD ranged up to $2.29.9.