Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, the boxer who was critically injured in a charity match has died, unemployment is at its lowest rate since the start of the global financial crisis and we look at the key issues driving the votes in the US Midterm elections. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen .

The boxer critically injured in a Christchurch charity boxing match has died.

37-year-old Kain Parsons passed away in hospital today.



Parsons was not wearing headgear.

Inspector Darryl Sweeney says police are liaising with the event organisers and officials to fully understand the circumstances surrounding his death.

New Zealand First has decided to exercise the proxy vote of former National MP Jami-lee Ross while he is away from Parliament.

The party has issued a statement saying it had received a letter from Ross asking the party to exercise his proxy vote and indicated it had agreed to so it with reluctance.

Ross is on medical leave after having a breakdown.

He was expelled by the National Party after evidence pointed to him being the leaker of the travel expenses of leader Simon Bridges.

A sharp drop in unemployment in New Zealand.

The unemployment rate's fallen to its lowest level since before the Global Financial Crisis.

It's now at 3.9 per cent, falling from 4.4 per cent in the previous quarter, and is at its lowest since June 2008.

The fall reflects a drop in the number of unemployed people, down 13,000, and a strong rise in employment, up 29,000.

ANZ says this is a far stronger result than expected, and a reflection of the strength of a number of forces within the economy.

Americans have turned out en masse to vote in the first national election since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

According to a new survey of Americans, AP VoteCast, healthcare was at the forefront of voters' minds with 26 per cent, naming it as the most important issue facing the country, followed by immigration at 23 per cent.

The economy, gun policy and the environment were also cited as other key issues.

More than a thousand secondary teachers gathered in Auckland, to vote on whether to accept the Government's latest pay offer.

The offer is a 3 per cent pay increase a year, for three years.

It means top-tier teachers would go from a salary of around $78,000 to $85,500.

Post-Primary Teachers' Association Chairman, Michael Cabral-Tarry says the offer is insulting and does little to address shortages and retention.

Thousands have descended into Ratana Pa, near Whanganui as the church celebrates its centenary.

Politicians including the Prime Minister have been front and centre today, while tomorrow is reserved for church celebrations.

Jacinda Ardern, along with Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, announced a $1.9m investment in the Rātana Pa for housing infrastructure.

A man has been arrested for sending threatening letters to the Department of Conservation about the use of 1080.

The 65-year-old has been charged with four counts of blackmail, relating to four letters sent to DOC staff in Taranaki over the past fourteen months.

DOC director-general Lou Sanson says the letters were particularly nasty and the case has been harrowing.

The man will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Telecommunications giant Spark has big plans, which could mean turbulent times ahead for sports broadcaster Sky.

Spark has partnered with NEP New Zealand to make its first move into the sports content production.

It's revealed a four-year broadcast deal with the International Hockey Federation to add to its growing list of already secured sporting events.

Earlier in the year Spark won rights to the men's and women's rugby world cups, football's premier league and motorsport's formula one and two championships.

Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch says they're not going to stop there.

Global dairy prices have dropped again at the latest auction.

Overall prices are down 2 per cent.

The crucial whole milk powder price has dropped 2.9 per cent.

It comes as Fonterra's shareholders take decisive action, after a poor year for the co-operative.

The election for the Board of Directors has resulted in a former outcast, and critic of the co-operative's direction, being elected.

Last year, Fonterra lost nearly $200m, its first ever net loss.

A new report suggests treating drugs as a health problem will pay for itself.

The New Zealand Drug Foundation has released a cost-benefit analysis report on taking a health-based approach to drugs.

It's found there'd be up to $83m in net social benefits every year by replacing the Misuse of Drugs Act with a health-based drug law.

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Ross Bell says the numbers prove a health based approach makes economic sense.

The report was prepared by Sense Partners economist Shamubeel Eaqub, who says most of the savings would come from the criminal justice system.

A new vaccine has been launched to protect infants, toddlers and teens against meningococcal disease.

Meningococcal disease is an uncommon but life-threatening bacterial infection that can kill within 24 hours.

It causes two serious illnesses, meningitis and septicaemia.

A popular coastal tourist town is having to think outside the box, when it comes to deterring crime in its public toilets.

Kaikoura District Council's removed a camera in the West End toilets, after receiving two complaints in three months.

Although the camera wasn't able to see into the cubicles, Communications and engagement manager Libby Clifford says they approached the Privacy Commission for advice and removed it.

That's the Front Page for today, Wednesday 7 November, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day.

