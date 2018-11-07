The former lead singer of Kiwi reggae band Tomorrow People has been let off a charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Marcus Abraham was discharged without conviction on the charge of common assault in the Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon.

Abraham first appeared in court in April after the victim posted photos of her bruised face on social media saying he had abused her.

He was kicked out of the band after the initial allegations came out, and the band released a statement at the time saying they did not condone domestic violence.

Advertisement

According to the summary of facts, he was asleep in his Lower Hutt home on April 21 when the victim came to his house in an attempt to reconcile their relationship. They had broken up a few days earlier.

She tried to wake him and he told her to leave.

The victim climbed into bed with him and fell asleep, waking up several hours later and trying again to wake him.

Abraham shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground, and punched her to the right side of her forehead with his fist.

She then kicked him in the stomach and pushed him away in self-defence, and he again punched her before leaving the house.

Abraham was initially charged with male assaults female, but that charge was downgraded to common assault. He pleaded not guilty earlier this year, but today admitted the offending.

He also earlier applied for a police diversion, which was declined.

However police did not oppose his application for a discharge without conviction, which defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall argued for, pointing to Abraham's volunteer work in the community and the fact that a conviction could stop him travelling as a musician.

Judge Arthur Tompkins granted the discharge without conviction.