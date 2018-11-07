Police swarmed to a Taranaki street this afternoon after reports that a gunman was on the loose.

A large number of police units were sent to Stratford, south-east of New Plymouth, after someone called 111 about a man walking the streets with a firearm.

But the police, including armed officers, were quickly stood down when it was revealed that the gun was in fact a humble household item.

"It turned out that the gun was a broom," a police spokeswoman said.

No one was injured, she added.