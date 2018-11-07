A man has been charged after fireworks were allegedly shot from a car and sparked a fire.

The man came forward and spoke with police after the incident on Newtons Rd, Rolleston, on Saturday night was publicised.

He has been charged with intentional damage and will appear at Christchurch District Court next Tuesday.

"Police do not require anything further from the public on this case, and would like to thank those who have provided information over the last few days," a spokesman said.