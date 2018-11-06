A young woman has been injured after falling from a horse in Waikato.

Emergency services were called to a suspected neck injury in Tūākau yesterday about 7pm.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter intensive care paramedic Ross Aitken said they were called to the incident by the ambulance team because of access issues.

A woman in her 20s had fallen from a horse, he said.

"We were able to land pretty close to the patient in a paddock."

The young woman was conscious and the ambulance officers at the scene had already provided her with good care and pain relief, he said.

She was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a stable condition, he said.

"Particularly with neck injuries you don't want too much movement, so we were certainly the better option rather than lugging her over paddocks ... that sort of thing," Aitken said.

"It makes for a smoother journey."

Bystanders had removed any horses before the helicopter arrived, he said.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was able to land close to the patient in a paddock. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
