Strike action is likely to disrupt court proceedings today after Ministry of Justice workers voted for further industrial action.

Staff are expected to picket in front of the country's courthouses from 12.30pm, just two days after the Employment Court dismissed an injunction application by the Government to stop the "lightning strikes".

A Herald source said Public Service Association (PSA) members voted to strike today from 12.30pm to 5pm.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman confirmed PSA members had voted on a nationwide strike for those hours.

However, as of this morning, the ministry was yet to receive formal strike notices about the number of members who will be taking part or which courts will be affected during the ongoing contractual dispute.

The PSA later confirmed the District Courts in Whangārei, Auckland, Manukau, Hamilton, Rotorua, Palmerston North, Dunedin and Nelson will see workers walk out.

The High Court at Auckland and Christchurch's Justice and Emergency Services Precinct will also be affected by striking staff.

Meanwhile, a PSA rally at Parliament this afternoon coincides with New Zealand's first Public Service Day.

On Monday, the Employment Court at Auckland ruled against the ministry as it sought to at least temporarily end the short-notice strike action.

The ministry's chief operating officer, Carl Crafar, earlier told the Herald in a statement the ministry had "serious concerns" about the health and safety risks of the lightning strikes.

"We have taken this action as we feel we have been left with no other choice to ensure the safety of our staff, the public and the judiciary," he said.

"We consider the PSA's decision to strike with only 30 minutes' notice at crowded and busy courts to be unlawful, unsafe and irresponsible. We will do everything we can to protect everyone working in or visiting our courthouses."

But the Employment Court's decision sees no barrier to further strikes with a 30-minute notice period.

Bargaining on a new contract with the PSA has been continuing for several months.

The ministry has offered a 5 per cent increase over two years, in line with other agreements in the public sector.

However, the PSA initially sought an increase of more than 13 per cent and also wants to close the gender pay gap.

Crafar said the ministry has a budget of 3 per cent of its annual salary bill for pay increases this year and 3 per cent for next year.

"The ministry has also offered an additional $750 one-off payment to PSA members for 2018," he said.

"The PSA initially presented a pay claim which added up to more than 13 per cent during this period, more than double the ministry's budget. They have subsequently reduced their claim to 11 per cent."