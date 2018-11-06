Police will be carrying out a training exercise in Wellington this week.

Armed staff will hold the training at the old Arlington Apartments on Hopper St from 9am to 3pm.

There will be an increased police presence in the area for the next three days.

Police said public might hear some loud bangs coming from the venue.

They reassured residents there was no cause for concern, as it was a routine training exercise.

If residents had any queries or concerns they were asked to contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on (04) 381 2000.