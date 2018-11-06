Emergency services have been called to a property in Mt Roskill after a person burnt themself lighting a lamp.

A St Johns spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid-response jeep attended the scene on Richardson Rd at about 7.30pm.

"We initially thought it was more than one person but we can confirm it was just the one."

At 8.30pm, she said ambulance was still at the scene assessing the person with moderate injuries who would then be taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said injuries where obtained when the person tried to light a lamp.

"That's all the information we have at this stage."

Police could not confirm the type of lamp.