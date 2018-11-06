Traffic is now easing after Auckland drivers travelling on Tamaki Drive or east of Parnell Baths were earlier warned to expect "significant delays" following a vehicle crash.

A police spokesperson said two people suffered minor injuries in the crash about 4.15pm on Tamaki Drive.

NZTA said the crash had since been cleared but drivers were advised to avoid the area if possible as significant delays continued.

In its latest alert, NZTA says traffic is now easing.

A crash on Auckland's Harbour bridge also caused delays this evening but has been cleared.

Traffic heading into the city on the Northern Motorway was heavy approaching the Harbour Bridge.

Traffic has now eased.