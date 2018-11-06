A woman whose dog was found malnourished, had lost its hair on its legs from scratching so much and had flybitten ears was sentenced today.

Iris Riki, 55, was found guilty in the Whangarei District Court of failing to ensure the physical health and behavioural needs of an animal were met.

She was sentenced to 150 hours' community work and ordered to pay $782.70 in reparations and $300 court costs. She was also disqualified from owning dogs for three years.

The SPCA prosecuted Riki after discovering her Neapolitan mastiff cross Goliath wasting away in her backyard.

He was chained to a running wire and the only shelter he had was a picnic table tipped on its side. He could not reach any water and his ribs were sticking out.

His ears were covered in fly bites and he had patches of hair missing from all four legs that was later identified as being caused by sarcoptic mange, a skin disease caused by scabiei mite.

SPCA Inspectors advised Riki that Goliath had lost too much weight and she needed to provide him with adequate shelter and treatment for his skin.

But when they revisited the property they found the dog tangled in his running wire and unable to reach his shelter. He had lost a significant amount of weight and his left eye appeared to be infected. There were also pressure sores on his elbows, hocks and pin bones.



SPCA Inspectors seized Goliath and took him to a vet who said he had probably been in pain and discomfort due to malnutrition for weeks.



SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said no dog should spend their life on a chain.



"Pets rely on us to provide their basic needs – food, water, shelter and veterinary treatment. Goliath was let down by his owner and for that, he deserves justice."

Goliath reached his ideal body weight in five weeks after being with the SPCA and was a favourite with staff.



But a year after he was rescued Goliath developed several malignant tumours throughout his body and was euthanised.