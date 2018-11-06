The 25-year-old victim of a great white shark attack is on the road to recovery after getting his cast removed, along with his 63 stitches.

Andrew "Nugget" Brough was viciously attacked two weeks ago when he was surfing at Baylys Beach near Dargaville.

He had been in the water for 30 minutes when the shark came at him from below, biting him in the arm so severely that it required surgery to repair the deep bite wounds, and 63 stitches.

Severe wounds to his forearm and left hand. Photo / Supplied

Brough said he was "pretty shocked" when he his cast was removed as he couldn't clench his fist.

"I can't even move my hand. They said it's healing really well though."

Brough says he is struggling to move his arm and clench his fist but has been told he is making a good recovery. Photo / Supplied

Despite being eager to get back on his board Brough said realistically he had to stay out of the water for a while and wouldn't know how long it would be.

He said it was still stunned by the support he had received and the numerous companies offering to replace his surfboard as well as a wetsuit and anything else he needed to get back in the water.

Andrew Brough's surfboard was left with a tell-tale great white shark bite mark - and a single embedded shark's tooth - after he was attacked while surfing at Baylys Beach last month. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"Mega Surf Whangarei contacted Ripcurl NZ and they said they would hook me up. I also had Coastlines NZ surf shop in Auckland reach out to me saying they wanted to help in any way they could.

"It really means a lot to me, the support everyone has been giving. So many people have reached out to me. They've got my back."

Brough said he spoke to a guy who collected data for global shark attacks and he estimated the great white that attacked him was 3.3 to 3.5 metres.