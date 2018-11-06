The foremost followers of fashion each won $1000 vouchers while the big horse event offered $70,000 in prize money at the Melbourne Cup Day at the Auckland races today.

The Ellerslie Racecourse kicked off its racing season today on the back - or saddle - of the famous Flemington race in Melbourne.

A crowd of more than 5500 has turned up Ellerslie's OMF Melbourne Cup Day, where the Victorian race screened live this afternoon.

The Ellerslie fashion competition's winners were Alexandra Jones and Dion Herdson. The female winner, Jones, gains automatic entry into the regional final of Prix de Fashion, the national fashions in the field to be held on Vodafone Derby Day next March.

Advertisement

Jones wore a Dolce & Gabbana lace top and Natalie Chan millinery.

Herdson was dressed in clothes by Hugo Boss, Barkers and Hallensteins.

They each received a $1000 Newmarket shopping centre voucher.

Ten races were run. The big one, the OMF Stakes, with $70,000 in prize money, was won by Saint Emilion.