A Southland high school has launched its own investigation after a student was assaulted by another student an incident at the school this afternoon.

The student was left with moderate injuries.

In a statement, SBHS rector Simon Coe confirmed a student had been injured by another student in an incident at the school today.

The student received medical attention for moderate injuries.

"Southland Boys High School takes its responsibilities towards the safety of our students extremely seriously.

"We have launched our own internal inquiry and co-operating fully with the police investigation. We will also be notifying the Ministry of Education."

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were called to Southland Boys' High School just before 2pm over an assault which involved two pupils.

One of the pupils was taken to Southland Hospital and police had spoken to the other pupil.

A St John spokeswoman said she could not comment due to the circumstances of the assault.