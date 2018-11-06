An Invercargill pupil was taken to hospital after an assault at a high school this afternoon.

Police were called to Southland Boys' High School just before 2pm over an assault which involved two pupils, a police spokeswoman said

One of the pupils was taken to Southland Hospital. Police did not know the extent of the injuries.

Stuff is reporting the injuries as serious.

Advertisement

Police were speaking with the other pupil, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said she could not comment due to the circumstances of the assault.