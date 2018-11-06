A man has been accused of deliberately running over a person in Milton last night, leaving them with moderate injuries.

A police spokesman said the man had been charged with assault and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

Officers understood the person had been ''deliberately driven at'' and was lucky not to receive more serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said the victim had been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The incident happened on private property, about 6.30pm.