More than 1100 DHB-employed midwives have voted overwhelmingly to reject the DHBs' pay offer and go on strike.

Eighty per cent of midwives' union MERAS members employed by all 20 DHBs cast their votes.

Of these, 90 per cent voted to reject the DHBs' offer and for strike action.

Midwives will be giving notice from tomorrow of two-hour work stoppages every day on every shift over a two-week period - effective 22 November to 5 December.

More to come