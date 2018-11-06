A car has struck a pedestrian in Blenheim, critically injuring a 65-year-old man.

Emergency services attended the serious crash on Nelson St, near Hutcheson St.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances arrived at the crash within five minutes, and a helicopter was also called to the scene.

She said the person is in a critical condition and has been flown to Wellington Hospital.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said the incident happened about 1.20pm.

The road is one down to one lane and traffic management is in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."