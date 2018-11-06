A Northland family are overwhelmed by the generous support of strangers who have donated nearly $8000 to help cover funeral costs for a young woman killed in a car crash.

Emily Rose Dahl, 17, of Hikurangi, died on Friday night when the vehicle in which she was a passenger went off Kokopu Rd, near the intersection with Mangakahia Rd, west of Whangārei, and rolled into a paddock.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital, where he remains.

Two other passengers received serious and moderate injuries and were both taken to Whangārei Hospital. The police serious crash unit continues to investigate.

Close friends of the family, Whangārei woman Shar Ngaropo and her daughter Danielle, wanted to help Emily's mother, Melissa Dahl, and created a Givealittle page to help with the funeral expenses.

Within 24 hours they had surpassed their goal of $5000 and yesterday the total had climbed to $7900 from 122 generous donors.

Ngaporo said she had become very close to Dahl after their husbands both passed away from cancer within three months of each other five years ago.

With the death of her husband Rex, Dahl had been left to raise her three children and now her eldest daughter had been killed tragically.

"When something like this happens unexpectedly it's a huge financial cost," Ngaporo said.

"I really just wanted to help Melissa and we set up this Givealittle account. Melissa is overwhelmed with the generosity of people and it's restored her faith."

One person had donated $1000 and people who had arrived on the scene and started to help before emergency services arrived had also donated.

Melissa said her daughter had had dreams of becoming a surgeon and had planned to return to Kamo High School next year.

Emily was described by friends as a girl with a bright future, who was loved by everyone around her.

"Emily was a caring, happy, fun and full of life girl who was always helping others in need," the Givealittle page said. "But now her family needs your help."

Emily loved music and animals — goats in particular - and she had a pet goat named Billy.

Ngaporo said the donations had paid for a coffin painted by local artist Jessie Rose and Emily's funeral would be at Morris and Morris Funeral Home tomorrow starting at 10.30am.

Emily has two brothers - Calin, 15, and William, 12.

Donations can be made on the Givealittle page Help Emily Be Laid To Rest.