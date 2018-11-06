The body that sanctioned a charity boxing event where a Christchurch man was critically injured will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Kain Parsons was critically injured in a match against former Canterbury and Tasman Makos rugby halfback Steve Alfeld during the Fight for Christchurch event at Horncastle Arena on Saturday night.

It's understood he is fighting for his life in intensive care at Christchurch Hospital. A district health board spokeswoman said the family had requested privacy, and was unable to make further comment.

Since the event's inception in 2010 it has operated under the regulations governing corporate boxing, and is sanctioned by the New Zealand Professional Boxing Association (NZPBA).

Advertisement

NZPBA national secretary Pat Leonard said at the moment their thoughts were with Parsons and his family.

"First we wait. Our first thoughts are for the stricken boxer and his family.

"Then we will investigate and see if there is anything we have missed. As far as we know we have done everything as we are meant to."

The NZPBA took many steps to protect boxers, and had to apply for a boxing permit from the police.

"We take all steps to make sure the boxers are protected, but in the end orthodox boxing is a full frontal assault sport. These things can happen."

Fight for Christchurch event promoter Callam Mitchell said yesterday he had started a detailed review of the incident.

Mitchell said as per NZPBA regulations, all contenders undertake two medical examinations, including one on the day before their fight.

The event is also officiated by referees and judges from the NZPBA, all of whom have longstanding and extensive experience within the sport.

"Given many contenders have no previous boxing experience, they are selected and matched based on a number of factors including their size, height, weight, previous experience if any, and any other sporting history," he said.

"We have four reputable boxing gyms responsible for training the contenders and we often take input from them regarding contender and match-up suitability."

While headgear was currently optional, this is in line with the NZPBA, Mitchell said.

"We also note that commentary by experts in media during the past 24 hours illustrates varying opinions on the matter. Some say it should be mandatory, while others say headgear prevents fighters from feeling the full impact of blows and therefore are more likely to suffer concussion."

Mitchell said it was too early to say whether the event would occur in the future, however changes would be made if it were to proceed.

These changes would be based on the outcome of the review, and in discussion with the NZPBA and local boxing coaches.

"Our thoughts remain with Kain and his family.

"I can confirm that in addition to the 12-week training programme for this event, Kain had taken up boxing for fitness reasons about 18 months ago.

"He'd attended at least one Fight For Christchurch event and was very enthusiastic at the prospect of taking part and helping raise money for charity."

Meanwhile, friend Darren Jenkinson has set up a Givealittle page to raise money for Parsons' wife and three children.

The page was still pending moderation by Givealittle but had already raised more than $13,000.

"Kain was fighting to raise funds and awareness for his chosen charity, Conductive Education," Jenkinson said on the page.

"Kain is now fighting for his own life in the ICU at Christchurch Hospital. He has suffered an extreme head injury during the bout.

"For anyone who knows Kain knows he's the first person to help someone in need. Here is a great opportunity to return the favour and support Kain and his young family during this time of need."

According to his fighter biography, Parsons was a former builder who now worked in project management at Versatile Garages in Christchurch.

He was a "keen spectator" at the 2017 charity boxing event, and this year decided to give it a go.

A spectator who was sitting ringside at Saturday's event told the Herald the incident was "awful".

"He went down with a short clean blow, didn't appear too aggressive but when he didn't jump up within a few seconds it was clear it was more serious."

Emergency staff went straight in and were "amazing", she said.

Parsons was not wearing protective headgear, but not many of the fighters did, she said.

"I was surprised more contenders weren't wearing headgear. I know it's only amateur but surely that's more reason to make sure the fighters are fully protected."