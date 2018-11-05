SPOILER ALERT

New film A Star is Born must include a warning that the plot includes suicide after viewers were "severely triggered" by the storyline.

New Zealand's Chief Censor will require the warning note about the Bradley Cooper film to be updated amid concerns its content has caused 'severe triggers' for some viewers.

The film was originally classified as M (suitable for those 16 and over). But now the warning will be updated to state: "Sex Scenes, Offensive Language, Drug Use & Suicide".





Thanks to public feedback we've updated the descriptive note for #AStarIsBorn to include a warning for suicide. The depiction is subtle but emotionally arresting. The film is classified M 'Sex Scenes, Offensive Language, Drug Use & Suicide' pic.twitter.com/uijfz5CpEQ — Office of Film & Lit Classification (@NZOFLC) October 19, 2018

Chief Censor David Shanks told Stuff he required an update to the description after receiving complaints, including from health care providers and the Mental Health Foundation.

The Police Victim Support team had advised that two vulnerable young people had been 'severely triggered' by the movie.

The method of suicide used in A Star Is Born was the most common method of suicide in New Zealand, Shanks said.

The Mental Health Foundation is also warning potential viewers about triggering scenes in A Star is Born, which they said had generated considerable feedback.

"The Office of Film and Literature Classification have added a note warning that the movie includes a suicide.

"While the suicide mostly happens off-screen, we have heard some viewers were extremely distressed after watching this movie and have needed to access professional support."

The Mental Health Foundation said the film was one of several films and TV shows that had upset Kiwi viewers.

"Some people were unaware that suicide would be explored before they watched and were very distressed after viewing," it said.

"We do know that suicide on screen can cause significant distress, and can, in some cases, lead to vulnerable viewers becoming suicidal."

A Star is Born is a re-make of a popular film first screened in 1937.

The film tells the story of seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Cooper) discovers, who falls in love with struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga), coaxing her into the spotlight.

As Ally's career takes off their relationship breaks down, as Jackson confronts his internal demons.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.