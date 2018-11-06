Footage has emerged of a Kiwi man shooting fireworks off a Lime scooter during Guy Fawkes last night.

In a video posted to Limes in Weird Places, the rider can be seen racing down a suburban street at nightfall as fireworks shoot out of the back of the scooter.

The rider is seen wearing a helmet as onlookers laugh at what could be the zestiest Lime scooter stunt to date.

It is believed the incident took place in Christchurch.

The video has been viewed more than 3000 times and attracted comments from around the country.

One person said "this would be the first guy I've seen actually sticking to lime rules and wearing a helmet".

"Fireworks mixed with lime scooters it's like the ultimate ACC claim", another wrote.

The stunt comes just days after an electric scooter rider in Christchurch took a heavy fall after attempting to grind a garden rail with a Lime scooter.

The stunt rider, who was unharmed in the incident, bunny-hopped on to the 30cm garden rail at a snail's pace before losing control of the e-scooter.

Dressed to the nines, the Tony Hawk wannabe skidded on the garden rail before falling backwards on his bottom, buckling the rail on Cashel St.

The man's friend filming the incident bursts into laughter as his friend crashed onto the rail and zoomed in on the indent left from the bail.

As of Monday last week, the number of ACC claims for e-scooter related injuries has almost tripled in the past week, with a total of 38 claims since they launched.

The number of claims had risen by 24 since Wednesday, October 24, when the Herald reported there had been 14 claims since the October 15 launch in Auckland and Christchurch.

Twenty-seven of the then 38 claims have come from users in Auckland, with the rest from Christchurch.