Two teenagers aged 13 and 14 are in hospital after allegedly fleeing police and crashing a stolen vehicle into a wall.

At about 3am today a car failed to stop for police on Porchester Rd in Alfriston, south Auckland.



The vehicle continued fleeing from police until it crashed into a wall near the intersection of Ranfurly and Mill Rds shortly after.

Inspector Tony Wakelin said police had confirmed the vehicle was stolen and the driver and passenger were 13 and 14 respectively.

The road was closed after the accident. Photo / Google Maps

One of the occupants was seriously injured and the other received moderate injuries. Both were taken to hospital.



The road was closed temporarily but had reopened and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating.



"Police are concerned with the young age of the alleged offenders who have put themselves and innocent members of the public in danger by their actions," Wakelin said.

"They will be referred to our Youth Aid Section."