National's Justice Spokesman Mark Mitchell has cancelled plans to embark on a fact-finding mission to the Czech Republic to get to the bottom of the Karel Sroubek saga.

Speaking to media this morning, Mitchell said the trip was no longer needed as National had been "lucky enough" to have all the information it needed.

"If we hadn't got the information we needed, then I would have been very happy to travel there, meet with government officials and find out exactly what was the truth and the history behind Karel Sroubek."

Last week, Mitchell tweeted that he would travel to the Czech Republic if he had to, to "get to the bottom" of the case.

Advertisement

He then told the Herald he was "absolutely" prepared to travel to the Czech Republic.

"It's really important for the integrity of our immigration system that this country knows what's going on. I think Iain Lees-Galloway has made a terrible decision around this, and if he's not transparent, we have to look at our options in Opposition."

Since then, however, there had been a number of developments in the story.

A High Court judgment revealed that Sroubek had been back to Europe in 2009, undercutting any belief that his life might be in danger if he was deported.

Immigration Minister Lees-Galloway said he was not aware of the court judgment.

It was also revealed the Czech Republic wanted to extradite Sroubek, who had an arrest warrant in the country for outstanding criminal proceedings.

This morning, Mitchell said he still had a lot of contact with an office of his former company, Threat Management Group, which is still operating in the Czech Republic.

"I sold my company, but the office is still there and very active and has been working alongside the Czech Republic Government and NGOs there for many years."