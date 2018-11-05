Two men have been charged with the murder of Napier man Alex Latimer.

Latimer's body was found at a rural Hawke's Bay address in early October.

James Taylor Martin Webby, 24, and a 26-year-old man with continued interim name suppression, were initially charged with assault after police began looking into the disappearance of the 30-year-old.

They both appeared before Geoff Rae on the upgraded charge of murder in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old also faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for the flashing red lights of a police officer.

Both charges of assault faced by the men were withdrawn by police prosecuter Sergeant Deon Goodall.

Latimer was last seen at the Bayview BP petrol station in the early hours of September 30.

Police have spent the past month investigating the alleged murder.

It is believed Latimer was headed northwest to the Te Haroto area on the Napier-Taupo road.

Latimer's vehicle - a white 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration ZE8110 - was found burnt out on Omaranui Rd the next day.

His body was found on a Te Haroto property adjacent to State Highway 5 on October 6.

The property at Te Haroto where Latimer's body was found.

Rea remanded the pair in custody to reappear in the High Court in Hastings on November 27.

