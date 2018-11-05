A large fire that destroyed a ride-on lawn mower and forced residents of a nearby home to evacuate was caused by people in two cars shooting fireworks at each other.

Rolleston Senior Constable Chris Caldwell said police received a report of a BMW and Mazda RX8 chasing each other on Newtons Rd in Selwyn, and shooting fireworks at each other out the windows about 7pm on Saturday.

A witness reported them speeding off in the direction of West Melton.

A fire then broke out in a hedge where the fireworks had hit, and quickly spread.

The fire caused significant damage to several hedgerows and gardens, as well as threatening the house on the property.

A ride-on lawnmower sitting near one of the hedges was incinerated as a result of the fire.

The occupants of the property were evacuated for the night while fire crews dampened down and monitored overnight.

Caldwell said it seemed likely the occupants of the both vehicles knew each other and may not have realised their actions started a fire because they had fled before it started.

"However, their actions were extremely dangerous given the high winds at the time."

The BMW was described as silver, with 18-inch mag wheels while the RX8 was a distinctive metallic blue with tinted windows, black wheels, and white writing on an angle on the rear windscreen.

Caldwell said police would like to speak to the people who were in the two cars.

If you can help, contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400.