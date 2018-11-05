If you spot a couple of dolphins in the waters of Hawke Bay, chances are there are gannets nearby.

But don't be surprised to see the gannets diving in full throttle alongside them.

Several people spotted the natural event on Monday off the Marine Parade stretch — with a video of one such encounter taken by WhaleWatch Hawke's Bay.

The gannet was not attacking the two dolphins, as long-time marine watcher and seafront resident Jo Speedy explained.

Yeah, I'm just going to dive-bomb right on in. Photo / Whale Watch Hawke's Bay

"They like one another — it's called cooperation, collaboration," she said.

"And it is wonderful to see."

Speedy said if there were dolphins about there would almost always be gannets soaring overhead nearby, as they recognised the dolphins were pursuing what they were also pursuing — fish.

She also spotted the two dolphins on Monday and then saw the gannets start to arrive.

"Normally we just see the birds so it was a joy to see the dolphins there."

The gannet and the dolphin are BFFs of the sea. Photo / Whale Watch Hawke's Bay

The close diving call was likely a result of the gannets and dolphin going for the same surface fish — it was not clear who came out with the meal.

Speedy said she had been out on the bay in boats on several occasions and had seen both dolphins and gannets engaging.

"They like each other's company and it's a wonderful part of nature."