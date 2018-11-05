Firefighters have been kept busy over Guy Fawkes night, battling over 100 fires started by fireworks.

A Fire and Emergency northern area spokesman said there were about 100 fireworks-related call-outs since 6pm yesterday, including 50 in the northern area.

There were no injuries from any of the northern fires, he said.

The busiest period was between 8-10pm, when they dealt with about 50 call-outs – 25 of those related to fireworks.

The most serious in Auckland was a 40sq m vegetation fire on Mt Wellington about 9.30pm.

The spokesman said due to its high visibility they received "lots" of calls about the fire, and five fire trucks attended, quickly bringing the blaze under control.

Reuben Lawson was driving past when he saw a "ring of fire" on Mt Wellington.

Lawson said the fire was "fairly big" and thought a few fire trucks could have been able to park inside it.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were investigating allegations fireworks were involved.

Meanwhile there was a serious house fire in Te Kopuru at about 8.40pm.

"It was well-involved when the fire crews arrived," a Fire and Emergency northern area spokesman said.

"It appeared to be fireworks related but fire investigators will be there to investigate this morning."

It took about three hours to extinguish.

There were no reports of injuries but the house was substantially damaged.

A central region spokesman said they received six fireworks call-outs overnight, all minor.

A southern area spokesman said it was a busier than normal night, but quiet for Guy Fawkes.

They received a handful of calls, but none of them were major.