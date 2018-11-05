The full tragedy of a young South Otago man's death while diving for pāua last month became apparent during his funeral yesterday.

Balclutha man Mitchell McPhee, 23, was about to become a father as his long-term partner, Nicole Thomson, is expecting their first child, a son.

McPhee was farewelled by family and friends in Balclutha at a memorial service for more than 500, held at the town's South Otago Town & Country Club yesterday afternoon.

Speaking on behalf of McPhee's family, celebrant Alex McLaughlin said "likeable rogue" Mitchell was a young man whose "life was on the up".

"He had lots to live for. What a waste and how sad it is that he didn't get to hold his new baby."

McPhee was "wildly excited" to become a dad, he said.

"I'm told that last Friday Mitch became quite emotional when he saw the 3D scan of his baby."

The "energetic, hard-working" freezer worker had been planning to buy a house and start a family with his partner, before he and Balclutha workmate Malcolm Ward, 51, died in unexplained circumstances while pāua diving in the Catlins on October 27.

"He and Nicole were making plans together. He was getting his life sorted."

Car lover Mitchell McPhee was farewelled in Balclutha yesterday. Photo / Otago Daily Times

In a tearful address, McPhee's sister Lauren Buckingham, of Waimate, said her younger brother was "always the wild child".

"I know how excited you were about your baby boy's arrival. I'm so sorry things haven't worked out as we expected, but we'll make sure he knows about the cheeky, fun-loving guy you were."

As a boy and young man McPhee would continually surprise his family and friends with his quick sense of humour, and capacity for memorising interesting facts, McLaughlin said.

"Everywhere Mitch went, people quickly grew to love him. He could be spontaneous with funny sayings and songs, ranging from rap to opera, and was fascinated by the mysteries of the universe."

A keen biker, later car enthusiast, McLaughlin said McPhee had the broken bones - and cars - to prove it.

"He had no fear. People would joke he was a regular customer of Munro Auto Spares."

Speaking on behalf of McPhee's parents, Owen and Sue, McLaughlin said "no words" could express their grief and sorrow at this time.

"Go solve the mysteries of the universe, Mitch; and, when it's our time, you can lead us on our way."