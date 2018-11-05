Emergency services in Auckland are tackling a blaze on Mt Wellington this evening.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are on scene.

The blaze was burning in a 'ring of fire'. Photo / Reuben Lawson
Reuben Lawson was driving past when he saw a "ring of fire" on Mt Wellington.

Lawson said the blaze was fairly big and thought a few firetrucks could have been able to park inside the ring.

Four fire crews were on scene responding to the incident he said.

Police had also received phone calls about fireworks in the area and are investigating the incident.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on Mt Wellington. Photo / Reuben Lawson
