Fire and Emergency crews in the northern region were kept busy with fireworks-related callouts on Guy Fawkes night last night.

Southern shift manager for FENZ, Daryl Ball said between 6pm and 10pm the Northern region responded to 22 firework-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Southern FENZ had only received callouts to two firework-related incidents in the four hour period.

The blaze was burning in a 'ring of fire'. Photo / Reuben Lawson

In the same period, Central crews attended 10 firework-related incidents, taking the nation-wide total to 34 callouts in relation to Guy Fawkes celebrations.

Advertisement

Emergency services in Auckland were occupied briefly after a fire burst out on Mt Wellington around 9.30pm.

Reuben Lawson was driving past when he saw a "ring of fire" on Mt Wellington.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on Mt Wellington. Photo / Reuben Lawson

Lawson said the fire was "fairly big" and thought a few firetrucks could have been able to park inside it.

Four fire crews were on scene responding to the incident he said.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were on scene investigating allegations fireworks were involved.