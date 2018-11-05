One person has been transported to Auckland Hospital following a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Stanmore Bay this evening.

St John spokeswoman Chrissy Hamilton told the Herald the patient was in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald police attended the incident and said it appeared it occurred in a driveway.

Hamilton said St John sent one ambulance and one first response unit to the scene on Ardern Ave after receiving reports of the callout at 6.09pm.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended the incident but could not comment.